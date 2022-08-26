Umno must move on without Najib: Report

PETALING JAYA: Umno has to move forward and prepare for the upcoming general election without jailed former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, grassroots leaders reportedly said.

They said the Umno should start looking for other leaders to take over.

“Umno has to move on. We are not a party of one individual. We have a president, a deputy president, a supreme council of capable leaders. We have to come up with a new strategy,” Hulu Langat Umno division chief Johan Abdul Aziz told The Malaysian Insight.

Umno youth executive council member Bastien Onn said Umno must address the void left by Najib’s incarceration.

“Definitely this is a big void. We have lost a big voice in countering the opposition but we have to move on and start looking at our other party leaders,” he reportedly said.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to prison after the Federal Court upheld the High Court’s conviction and sentence.

Najib was back in court on Thursday for his RM2.28bil 1MDB trial.