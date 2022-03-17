Umno must win big in GE15 to form stable govt: Tok Mat

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno must win the 15th general election (GE15) with a huge majority in order to form a stable government that will not depend on the mercy of others, its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said.

He said Umno must lead a government that has earned a strong and credible mandate, one that is able to drive Malaysia’s development in multi-folds besides being helmed by an experienced and performing leadership that can steer Malaysia to become an influential and developed nation.

“It is very important for Umno’s policies to be translated as government policy, in which party and government go hand in hand,” he said when simultaneously opening the party’s Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings annual assemblies at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here last night.

Mohamad, who is Barisan Nasional deputy chairman, said to ensure this, the focus of the Umno general assembly this time around must be centred on preparations for GE15 and not on party elections.

“The focus for 2022 should not be about the party elections, not about dethroning others, and not about positions and rewards. The real focus should be about Umno winning the general election again, forming the government and leading the nation.

“I am truly confident we can succeed. Not easy, but it can be done! There will be challenges and obstacles, of course... but if we are well prepared and work hard, there will be no mountain too high and no valley too low,” he said.

The simultaneous opening of the three wings held face-to-face was also attended by Prime Minister and party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; two other vice-presidents Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and the heads of all three wings.

Mohamad said Umno’s confidence in becoming the strongest political party to win GE15 is based on changing trends in the national political landscape, BN’s performances as well as changes adopted by the party to embrace and champion reforms.

Ahead of GE15, he also called for several important strategies to be implemented, covering diversity, securing more urban Malay support, having a ‘concrete vision’ for Malaysia with strategic decisions, deciding on should be invited as alliance partners as well as on how the power-sharing formula should be carried out.

“I predict that any form of political cooperation after the general election, for the purpose of forming a strong government, must be based on ‘A Common Agenda for A Common Future’. It must be agenda-based and not partnership-based.

“We’ve had enough of all forms of alliances, pacts and coalitions. It’s all just cosmetics. It is not based on a common agenda for a better Malaysia but just political tolerance for the sake of sharing power,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said GE15 should be expedited even though some party members objected to the proposal.

He said the state elections in Melaka, Sarawak and Johor had provided some important insights to the party, and any delays in having the GE would provide an opportunity for the Opposition to rise again.

“The time (is) now and not next year. Firstly, because the opponents are clearly very weak. Secondly, it is common knowledge that the political understanding among the opposition is very confusing. Third, various elections during the pandemic have taken place successfully and in an orderly manner, while the fourth factor is our performance as a government is highly dependent on various internal and external factors.

“Therefore, it is very risky to delay the GE at a time when the country is facing an uncertain economic situation due to various internal and international factors.

“BN must restore the people’s mandate to elect a legitimate government. Umno is ‘the custodian of democracy’ in this country.. and not just an ordinary political player. We are the ones who have nurtured and preserved democracy in this country,” he said. — Bernama