Umno not ruling out possibility of working with PH in Perak

IPOH: Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno have not ruled out the possibility of working with Pakatan Harapan (PH) including DAP, to form a new political alignment in Perak.

BN chairman and UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the new political alignment was an option for the party if the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government comprising Bersatu, PAS and BN cannot be maintained.

“UMNO and BN is taking the stand that the current government under the leadership of (former) Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu should be maintained,“ he told reporters after an audience with the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah at Istana Kinta, here today .

Ahmad Zahid admitted that it would be difficult to maintain the previous government based on the statements issued by PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hasan and Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin earlier.

Takiyuddin on Dec 4 stated that PAS would not participate in efforts to form the new Perak government after Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu failed to get majority support in a vote of confidence in the State Legislative Assembly on the same day.

Hamzah in a statement on the same day expressed Bersatu’s regret over the situation.

The vote of confidence motion moved by Datuk Abd Manap Hashim (BN-Pengkalan Bharu) saw Ahmad Faizal, who is Chenderiang assemblyman, receiving support from 10 assemblymen, while 48 others voted against him, and one abstained.

Elaborating, Ahmad Zahid said UMNO and BN’s approach would be to ensure the formation of a much stronger new government

On the Menteri Besar candidate from UMNO, Ahmad Zahid said the party would choose someone,who is believed to have the support of the majority of state assemblymen to get consent from Sultan Nazrin soon.

It is important to form a new government as soon as possible so that the Perak Budget 2021 could be tabled immediately, he added.

Perak has 59 assemblymen comprising 25 from Barisan Nasional, Bersatu (five), PAS (three), DAP (16), PKR (three), Amanah (five), Gerakan (one) and Independent (one). — Bernama