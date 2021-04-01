Umno, PAS and Bersatu likely to fight for Malay-Muslim votes

PETALING JAYA: Religion may be the next battle point when the country goes to the polls again, and it will likely be a battle among three parties - Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Political analysts attribute this scenario mainly to Umno’s decision to adopt a more pro-Islam stand, a move that will likely take it into a direct confrontation with PAS, which has traditionally sold itself as an Islamic party.

Bersatu, being a Malay-Muslim party like Umno and PAS, will be forced to take the same stand to win votes in the Malay heartland, where the nation’s political power lies.

Political analyst James Chin of the University of Tasmania’s Asia Institute, believes the 15th general election will chiefly be about Islam.

He expressed fear that it could cause more disunity among Muslims.

He was commenting on Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement at the party general assembly over the weekend that it would amend the Federal Constitution to empower Syariah law if it wins a super majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The concept of empowering Syariah law is very close to the heart of a big segment of the Malay community, especially the rural conservatives.

“That is why Ahmad Zahid is pushing for it,” Chin told theSun.

He said Umno knows that such a move would cost it the support of non-Malays and non-Muslims, but “the party can’t really be bothered by that” for the fact that non-Muslim votes are already in the bag for DAP or PKR.

Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Dr Oh Ei Sun sees a widening trend of conservatism and overt religious outlook and belief in Malaysia.

“Umno sees that it is already losing ground among the urban and professional voters, forcing it to consolidate its hold on the conservative and religious Malay majority, which still form the bulk of the Malay votes,” he said.

Oh added that Umno knows that to capture these votes, it must show a semblance of religious appeal, and it is doing this by vowing to empower Syariah laws through a constitutional amendment.

“The idea is to retain those seats the party won in the 2018 general election and pick up more in the Malay heartland,” he said.

“For Ahmad Zahid, as with all Umno leaders, it never hurts to play the role of defender of the faith. It only enhances his image and, by extension, his leadership credentials,” he added.

Oh said non-bumiputra support for Umno is “miniscule” anyway and would not come back in a long time.

“For non-Muslim bumiputras, the concerns are mainly socio-economic matters. Despite the initial grumblings, the bulk of them are still likely to vote for Umno and its allies as long as there are socio-economic inducements,” he added.

However, Oh said the new religious fervour by Ahmad Zahid is unlikely to help Umno break into PAS strongholds in Terengganu and Kelantan, and increasingly in Kedah.

“In other seats, PAS appears willing to yield to Umno in return for Umno pushing PAS’ long-term religious agenda,” he added.

Political commentator Prof Dr Mohd Tajuddin Mohd Rasdi said that if Umno decides to express its support for Bersatu again, “it will end up being the ‘second wife’ after PAS”.

“There is no way Umno can grow with Bersatu. They may end up losing their identity,” he told theSun.

Mohd Tajuddin said the way forward for Umno now is for Ahmad Zahid to make way for his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“Ahmad Zahid’s many court cases have become a stumbling block for the party,” he added.