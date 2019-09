KUALA LUMPUR: The signing of the Umno-PAS charter tomorrow does not only mark a new dawn and political direction for the two largest Malay-Muslim political parties, but it is also to honour the glory days when Islam flourished in Madinah.

PAS youth chief Khairil Nizam Khirudin said when Prophet Muhammad migrated from Mecca to Madinah, he also penned the Madinah charter that forms the constitution of Madinah and defines how Islam can help to govern a region that has multiple faiths as well.

“With that history, we would like to sign a charter between Umno-PAS in which will define how we govern Putrajaya once it is in our hands,“ he said at a townhall session organised by the Umno-PAS youth at Putra World Trade Centre today.

However, he said this charter will be setting a political course where it will be inclusive and will not shun the non-Muslims like the Chinese, Indian and other ethnic groups.

“Only Pakatan Harapan will be spreading lies that we will only be championing the interest of Malays and Muslims, when actually we are happy to see that MCA and MIC are with us,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Umno youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said they welcome PAS members to Putra World Trade Centre not as guests but also as family.

“We want to restore Malaysia to the way it is and not to welcome any sort of new Malaysia. We want to return to the old Malaysia whereby all of us, Malays, Chinese, Indians and other ethnic groups own this country,“ he said at the townhall session.

He also said that the Umno-PAS cooperation is merely returning to their roots after they split up following disagreements in 1978.

“We ‘married’ in 1974 and then we ‘divorced’ in 1978, but that doesn’t stop us from talking to each other and now we are ready to try another round,“ he said.

He added that he was happy with the turnout and hoped that more will turn up for tomorrow’s signing ceremony, and the townhall session was conducted to find out the aspirations of today’s youth in Umno-PAS.