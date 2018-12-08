Umno-PAS cooperation can topple PH, rally goers told

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (pix) said the size of the crowd gathered here today for the anti-ICERD rally has proved that an Umno-PAS cooperation is capable of dethroning Pakatan Harapan (PH).

He said should supporters from the two largest Malay-based parties join hands, nothing was impossible for them to achieve, including a victory in the next general election.

“If there are this many Malays and Muslims gathered here today, we not only will reject ICERD, but we can even topple PH,” he said in addressing the crowd at the rally, here, today.

“We are here today because we lost in the elections. And to regain the dignity of the Malay and Islam, we must unite. There is no other formula other than the Malays uniting.

“If we unite, we can do anything. In the 15th General Election, we will wrest Putrajaya back. There is no need to worry. What’s important is we must find a formula.”

Mohamad added that today marked a history for the country as the Malays from two parties who have been fighting each other in the past, have now come together for a common goal — to reject ICERD.