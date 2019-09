KUALA LUMPUR: Umno and PAS officially formalised their political cooperation by signing a charter that marks a new dawn in Malaysian politics today.

Amongst a crowd of people wearing white, which was the official colour of this union, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang signed the charter to the raucous applause of their supporters at the Putra World Trade Centre.

The charter has listed some aspirations between the two parties, including:

i) To uphold the supremacy of the Federal Constitution, which guarantees the formation of the nation, Islam as a federal religion, the sovereignty of the Malay rulers, the special position of the Malays and the Bumiputras as well as the legitimate interests of other races, the Malay language as the National language and the safeguarding of the interests of the indigenous peoples;

ii) Strengthening national consensus through deliberative practice of involving various religious, racial and cultural backgrounds for the benefit of the nation.

iii) Use the Islamic, Malay and Bumiputra agendas fully within the framework of the Federal Constitution in order to develop a united front.

iv) Form a cooperation by expanding the narrative (Islam and the Malays) without denying the diversity of religions, races and cultures as the axis of political stability, racial harmony and national well-being.

v) Bringing together a new image and offer for the country in promoting good governance, a policy of inclusive and prosperous development and a distribution that promotes social justice across skin and racial boundaries.

More than 10,000 Umno and PAS supporters thronged the Putra World Trade Centre just to witness this historic occasion.

Earlier, in their speech, both Umno and PAS presidents emphasized on unity between the parties so that they can champion Malay-Muslim issues, but assured they will not neglect other races at the same time, as Islam has precedence on emphasising a plural society.

Abdul Hadi Awang said PAS and Umno will continue to accept the presence of other people in the political landscape of this country with the Islamic mold of society led by Malay Muslims.

“Islam teaches us good relations with all races and religions, and our brothers and sisters should take precedence, and Islam also shows us that peace should come first as priority for this human relationship,“ he said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the national charter will rekindle the fighting spirit of the two largest Malay-Muslim parties.

“The idea of National Consensus offers a variety of alternative policies, in presenting the principles of checks and balances, and a more pragmatic, realistic and sustainable direction,“ he said in his speech.