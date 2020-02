KUALA LUMPUR: Several Umno and PAS lawmakers were seen flocking to the Pusat World Trade Centre (PWTC) here, since noon today, believed to be attending a special meeting following the political developments in the country.

Among those spotted were Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa and supreme council member Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

Also seen was PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

It is learnt that they will proceed to Istana Negara for an interview by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara later.

The palace had earlier announced that, in an unprecedented move, the King will conduct a one-to-one interview of all 222 MPs today and tomorrow.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty will interview each MP for two to three minutes to get their feedback and opinions on the current political situation. - Bernama