KUCHING: The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is comfortable and prefers to move on its own rather than joining any political party from Peninsular Malaysia, its chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) said.

Abang Johari, who is Sarawak Chief Minister, said that they are now focusing on the development of the state and wanting to give back to the people.

“We prefer to be on our own. If we take good care of our ‘home’, then many people will come to invest,” he told reporters after officiating the Centexs-SMA Safari 2019, here today.

Abang Johari said this in response to Umno and PAS’s collaboration, which saw the two Malay-based parties signing a political cooperation memorandum charter known as the National Consensus Charter, today.

Elaborating further, Abang Johari said GPS did not want to interfere with politics in the peninsula as they were committed to developing Sarawak and its people.

“That is their politics (the collaboration of Umno and PAS) ... We are not in BN (Barisan Nasional) anymore,” he added.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) quit BN in May 2018 and went on to form the GPS, which was approved by the Registrar of Societies on Nov 19, 2018. — Bernama