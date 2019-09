KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno-PAS political collaboration will not change Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) direction and struggle, PH Youth chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) said.

He said as a political coalition, the main duty of PH was to find the best way to serve the people.

“Just ignore the opposition and focus on PH performance. Don’t waste our time and energy discussing other parties’ issues.

“It is time for us to see the bigger picture, a mature politic and problem-solving service to further develop a multi-racial New Malaysia,” he said in a statement jointly issued with Amanah Youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan and DAPSY chief Howard Lee Chuan How.

Syed Saddiq said issues relating to job opportunities, quality of life for the B40 group, youth empowerment, and people’s solidarity were the focus of PH. - Bernama