Umno-PAS understanding: It’s up to PAS to decide - Muhyiddin

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) has left it up to the PAS leadership to decide on the Umno Supreme Council’s decision to continue Umno’s understanding with the Islamist party for the Melaka State Election (PRN).

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said the coalition, meanwhile, would continue the strategy that had been discussed and planned, as well as prepare for possible three-cornered fights.

“Umno at the General Assembly has decided not to work with Bersatu. So we will not wait and continue our preparations for this state election.

“Whether there are three-cornered (fights), or four-cornered ones (that’s not the point), because for me, this is a challenge, and we strive to offer the best option for the state of Melaka,“ he told reporters after attending an afternoon tea session with Melaka professionals here today.

On Thursday, Umno decided to continue its understanding with PAS to face the Melaka State Election (PRN) which will be held on Nov 20.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was reported as saying that the stand was in line with the decision of the party’s General Assembly last year, which among others, was to strengthen the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact formed between the two parties.

Commenting further, Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president said PAS had the right to make its own decisions.

“I hope they (PAS) will make a careful consideration, so that no uncertainty arises in our strategy for the election which could affect our machinery in Melaka,“ he said.

Asked about the distribution of seats involving Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan for the Melaka state polls, the Pagoh MP said it would be finalised before nomination day.

“I assure you that the candidates we will field are qualified candidates, most of them are young people, men and women from all races, and I expect them to get the support of the voters in Melaka,“ he said.

The Election Commission (EC) has set polling date for Nov 20, while the nomination of candidates will be on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

The Melaka state election is being held following the dissolution of the Melaka State Assembly on Oct 4, when four state assemblymen withdrew their support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Melaka has 28 state constituencies and a total of 495,196 registered voters with 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of them male, and 254,666 or 51.43 per cent female.-Bernama