KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (pix) said the possibility of Umno and PAS uniting to form a government in Kedah would only benefit the Islamist party.

Although he did not elaborate further, the Kedah Mentri Besar was likely referring to the number of seats PAS has in Kedah, a total of 15, as compared to Umno’s two.

In comparison, Pakatan Harapan (PH) currently has 19 seats in the state.

Mukhriz also sarcastically congratulated his former party Umno for seemingly willing to allow its former nemesis PAS take control of the state, should the plan materialise.

“I would like to congratulate Umno for making way for PAS to take over Kedah. This is a very generous thing to do for Umno.

“Because with this alliance, the one that will be stronger in Kedah is definitely PAS, and not Umno,” he told reporters after attending the opening of the first meeting of the second parliamentary session, here, today.

Umno and PAS had last week formalised their cooperation at the parliamentary level and for future by-elections, saying the decision was made after taking into account the direction of both parties and the current political scenario.

Umno acting President Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan later said Umno and PAS were in discussions to form a coalition government in four states administered by the two parties, namely Pahang, Perlis, Terengganu and Kelantan.

While he did not mention Kedah, rumours have been rife that the alliance may also soon look into forming a similar coalition in the state as well as Perak, where Umno and PAS have just a couple of combined seats lesser than the ruling PH.