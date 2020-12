KUALA LUMPUR: Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) is Umno’s pick for the state’s new mentri besar.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced on Monday night that the decision to nominate Saarani had the full support of the supreme council.

If he gets the nod from the state assembly, the Kota Tampan rep will replace Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Ahmad Faizal of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) lost a confidence vote last week, leading to the collapse of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government.

The Chenderiang assemblyman won only 10 votes in the 59-seat legislature.

Umno, with 25 assemblymen, is the largest party in the state assembly.

DAP has 16 representatives, Parti Amanah Negara and Bersatu have five each, PKR and PAS have three each and Gerakan has one. There is also an Independent.

Saarani is not expected to face any opposition to his entry into the mentri besar’s office, Bernama reported.

Even DAP, a long-time foe of Umno, has stated that it is prepared to work with the Malay party “in the people’s interest”.

Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming announced yesterday that his party will cooperate with Umno in Perak to form a multi-racial government that is “clean, strong and solid”.

He said the decision was made after taking into account the current situation where no single party has the requisite number of seats to win a majority.

Nga, who is Aulong assemblyman, said there will be a need for a written agreement if both parties consent to work together.

A political analyst has expressed the view that the original PN coalition remains the best option for Perak.

PN is an alliance comprising Barisan Nasional (BN), Bersatu and PAS. Apart from Umno, BN is represented by MCA and MIC but neither has any seat in the assembly.

Universiti Sains Malaysia School of Social Sciences lecturer Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian said while PN should continue to form the state government, there has to be discourse among the partners to resolve conflicts.