Umno polls: Four candidates so far for Youth Chief post

ALOR SETAR: Four candidates have so far confirmed their intention to contest the Umno youth chief post in the upcoming party polls.

Umno youth secretary Datuk Hasmuni Hassan said three of them have submitted their nomination forms.

They are Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh, Syed Rosli Syed Harman Jamalullail and Meor Hassan Mat Ali.

“I was made to understand that another candidate, Datuk Armand Azha Abu Hanifah, will be submitting his papers today,” he told a media conference after a ceremony to introduce the party’s youth wing candidates today.

As for the post of Umno youth vice-chief, he said four candidates have submitted their papers, namely Ikmal Hazlan Ikmal Hisham, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Mohd Najib, Mohd Hairi Mad Shah and Muhammad Farhan Khairuddin.

Meanwhile, at the same media conference, Mohd Nazifuddin said he does not consider being the son of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak as having an advantage in his bid for the youth vice-chief’s post.

“Najib’s son or not, the possibility of winning or losing is always there, and I will respect the polling process... I will have to work harder to gain more support,” said Mohd Nazifuddin, who is also vying for the Langkawi Umno division chief’s post in the polls.

Umno elections began on Feb 1 and will run until March 18 with the branch polls for the committees, Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings slated from Feb 1 to 26.

The divisional elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri committees will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 11.

The Umno divisional delegates meetings and elections along with the election of Umno Supreme Council members will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 18. - Bernama