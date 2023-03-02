Umno polls: Khaled Nordin to defend VP post

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pic) today confirmed he will defend his post in the party elections.

“I will defend my post,” was his brief reply to reporters after officiating at the soft launch of UCSI University’s Bangladesh branch campus today.

The two other Umno vice-presidents currently are former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BAHRU, State Umno youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah said he was throwing his hat into the ring for the youth movement’s vice-chief’s post.

The Larkin assemblyman and Johor Bahru Umno youth chief said his move to climb up the party ranks has the blessings of divisional and state leaders as well as Umno youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Among the candidates he is expected to face is former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s son, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin.

The incumbent youth vice-chief is Shahril Sufian Hamdan. However, he has been suspended by the party for six years.

The party elections and annual meetings kicked off on Feb 1 and will run until March 18. - Bernama