Umno polls: Ku Li defends Gua Musang division chief post held since 1962

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno divisional meetings and elections, as well as polls for the Supreme Council positions, were held today, involving 191 divisions.

Although the full results have yet to be announced, the spotlight was trained on several divisions, among them Gua Musang division chief Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s win to once again retain the post he has held since 1962.

Fondly known as Ku Li, the political veteran garnered 453 votes while challengers Che Mohd Izani Che Musa and Datuk Saari Lembut obtained 46 and five votes respectively.

Tengku Razaleigh first held the post of Gua Musang Umno chief at the age of 25, making him the longest-serving party division chief in national history.

The contest for the 2023-2026 term was only the second time Tengku Razaleigh had been challenged for the post.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan also retained the Rembau division chief’s post after winning it uncontested. He has held the post since 2003.

In KEDAH, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid successfully defended the Padang Terap division chief’s post.

In KELANTAN, State Umno chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub faced no challengers and retained the Machang division chief’s post.

Also retaining their division chief’s posts uncontested were deputy state chairman Tan Sri Mohd Fatmi Mohd Salleh (Kota Bahru division), Datuk Zawawi Othman (Pasir Puteh), Kok Lanas assemblyman Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad (Ketereh) and Datuk Zaluzi Sulaiman (Pengkalan Chepa). - Bernama