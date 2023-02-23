Umno polls: Mahdzir to defend VP post

KUALA LUMPUR: Incumbent Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid today announced that he will defend his post in the party elections scheduled to take place next month.

The Padang Terap Umno division chief said the decision to defend his post was made to continue his struggle to serve the party as well as wanting to continue to be with the leadership when the party is facing the challenge of regaining the support of the people, especially the Malays.

“”With Umno in a challenging situation, I am taking the stand to continue the struggle and service for the party and offer myself to be with the top leadership, the president (Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and deputy president (Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan), “ he said told a press conference here.

The former Rural Development Minister informed that he had submitted his candidacy forms at Menara Dato’ Onn, this morning.

Besides Mahdzir, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has also announced that he will defend his vice president’s post while the third incumbent, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, has yet to make any announcement. Umno has three vice president posts

Also in the fray is former Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Umno elections began on Feb 1 and will continue until March 18 with the branch polls for the committees, Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings slated from Feb 1 to 26.

The divisional elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri committees will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 11.

The Umno Divisional Delegates meetings and elections along with election of Umno Supreme Council members will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 18.

The recently-concluded Umno general assembly adopted a no-contest resolution for the post of president and deputy president. - Bernama