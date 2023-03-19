Umno polls: Wan Rosdy, Johari new VPs, Khaled retains VP post

KUALA LUMPUR: Two new faces, Pahang Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Federal Territories Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, have succeeded in securing their positions in the Umno vice-presidential race.

According to the unofficial results shared by Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan through a post on his Twitter page, Johor Umno liaison committee chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has successfully retained his seat as one of the three Umno vice presidents for the 2023/26 term.

In addition, incumbent Tan Sri Badruddin Amiruldin retained his post as Umno permanent chairman while the deputy permanent chairman post was won by Datuk Seri Abdul Fattah Abdullah.

As for the Supreme Council members, among the names announced as unofficial winners are Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Datuk Azian Osman, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin and Datuk Dr Ir Shaik Hussein Mydin.

Others are Datuk Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii, Datuk Seri Dr Md Alwi Che Ahmad, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan, Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi, Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz, Isham Jalil, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Said, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam, Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, Datuk Suraya Yaacob and Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

However, the message shared by Ahmad also stated that, for the results of the Supreme Council seats last-minute changes involving the list of candidates who succeeded in winning may occur due to the fact that there are results in several divisionsthat have not been received, have not been entered into the system, or have not yet been finalised. - Bernama