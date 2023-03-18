Umno polls: Zahid retains Bagan Datuk division chief post

BAGAN DATUK: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been returned as Bagan Datuk Umno division chief after winning the post uncontested.

A total of 424 delegates attended the division’s annual meeting here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid when officiating at the opening of the meeting, said he was ready to relinquish his party positions when there was a need to do so and also when there are suitable candidates to take over.

He said younger party members, especially, must be given opportunities to take over the Umno leadership.

“I am not going to get carried away and will hand over the Umno division chief and President’s posts to those who I feel can strengthen our party,” he said.

.

Ahmad Zahid also said that he forgave those who hurled various accusations against him publicly but warned that he would take action against those who are ‘enemies from within’.

“We will build a new team. We do not want factions among us... with unity and empowerment, Umno will rise and secure the support of the people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad has also been given the mandate to once again lead the Lenggong division after winning the post uncontested. - Bernama