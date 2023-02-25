Umno polls: Zakaria to give way to Onn Hafiz to contest Simpang Renggam division chief post

KLUANG: Datuk Zakaria Dullah will not be defending his Simpang Renggam Umno division chief post in the coming party polls.

Simpang Renggam Umno Division vice chief Datuk Onn Hafiz said instead, Zakaria is offering himself for a Supreme Council seat and the Simpang Renggam division deputy chief post.

The Johor Menteri Besar said the matter has been agreed upon by them, for the sake of harmony and unity within the Umno division.

“Datuk Zakaria Dullah and I have agreed to find the best solution for the Umno Divisional leadership posts.

“I wish to express my appreciation to Datuk Zakaria Dullah for his fighting spirit and sincerity,” he said in a post on his official Facebook.

It was reported that Onn Hafiz, 44, had offered himself to run for the Simpang Renggam Umno division chief post which Zakaria has held since 2018.

The Machap assemblyman also said that he would not be contesting at the national level to focus on providing his services to the state of Johor. - Bernama