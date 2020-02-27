Umno prepares for possible poll

PETALING JAYA: Umno has begun preparations for possible snap elections, although a decision on the matter has yet to be decided by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said this is consistent with the party’s previous stand that the Parliament ought to be dissolved and fresh polls be called in light of the current political crisis.

“We have instructed our headquarters to order our machinery to be prepared for a general election.

“It is only right that we make preparations towards that front although we are still waiting a decision by the palace.

“As a party, preparation for elections have to be continuous,” he told a press conference after a special meeting among the party’s supreme council members and division leaders at the its headquarters, here today.

Annuar said the instruction to all party machinery would be to work together with PAS, and that a guideline would also be provided on the mechanism of cooperation with the Islamist party.

The Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, had on Tuesday and Wednesday met with all the MPs to determine who has the majority support in Parliament to serve as the new prime minister.

This was after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the premier on Monday, before being reappointed as the interim prime minister.

Subsequently, Umno and PAS have jointly said they want a fresh election to be held, and that their views were also relayed to the King during their audience.

Annuar said Umno’s stand was also made known to all division leaders in today’s meeting, to ensure every party member was privy and had a better understanding of the situation.

Asked to comment on Mahathir’s statement earlier today that there would be a special parliamentary sitting on Monday to decide the next premier as the Agong could not make a final decision, Annuar declined to comment.

He said Umno would wait for an official announcement by the Agong before issuing any statements to avoid superseding the palace.

Annuar similarly declined to comment on Mahathir’s claim that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin could be picked as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s choice of prime minister as the latter was more willing to work with Umno.

“We must respect the due process that is still taking place,” he stated.