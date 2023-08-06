Umno president Ahmad Zahid launches HAWA logo

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi launched the official logo for its Women and Family Affairs Council (HAWA) in conjunction with the 2023 Umno General Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Also president was HAWA chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Shahrizat said HAWA had been entrusted with focusing on the challenges and issues that are of interest to women and families.

“HAWA’s aspirations are supported by the inclusive and multi-racial composition of the HAWA Council.

“Most importantly, in fighting for the interests of women, HAWA will increase the participation of fathers because this is crucial in HAWA’s collective efforts towards a better future for the country,” she said in a statement after the launch.

She added that HAWA also aspires to be a link that brings together the voices of the people and experts.

HAWA was formed on March 22 after the first Umno Supreme Council Meeting after the party’s elections. - Bernama