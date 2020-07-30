Umno pulls out of PN

GEORGE TOWN: Umno in a surprise move announced that it was pulling out from the ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) government coalition.

Party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi released a statement that the party will instead focus on consolidating the Muafakat Nasional alliance with PAS.

Ahmad Zahid however was coy on whether the country’s biggest political party will order its leaders to vacate their ministerial posts in the PN federal government.

It remains uncertain if PN will continue to lead the government following this move.

(more to follow)