Umno’s decision in naming Ismail Sabri as PM candidate restores people’s confidence: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision by the Umno Supreme Council (MT) in naming its the party vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15) enabled him to restore the people’s confidence.

Ketereh UMNO division leader Tan Sri Annuar Musa is also of the view that it is time for the Prime Minister to be entrusted as Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and the BN election machinery director.

As the Prime Minister candidate, he said, Ismail Sabri should be given as much space as possible to form an administration that can bring a ‘new order’ of national politics that is fresher, cleaner, with integrity and able to restore the country.

Annuar, who Minister of Communications and Multimedia, said the decision by the Umno MT would also enable Ismail Sabri to focus and mobilise all his strength to restore the party’s strength.

“Congratulations to Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the Umno Supreme Council (MT) members for having made a comprehensive decision in nominating Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the Prime Minister candidate to represent Umno for the upcoming GE15,” he said.

Annuar also said he believed that decision was welcomed by all members and supporters of Umno’s struggle, Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties and BN allies.

Yesterday, the Umno Supreme Council unanimously proposed Ismail Sabri as the Prime Minister candidate for the 15th general election (GE15).

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, in a statement, said it was endorsed at the Supreme Council meeting chaired by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama