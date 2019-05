PETALING JAYA: Umno’s psy-war headquarters has issued a directive to the party’s cybertroopers to target DAP and cause collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

This is to save former prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak from being sent to Sungai Buloh Prison, the DAP adviser said.

“This is further evidence to substantiate my prediction two days ago that the Najib/Jho Low/Umno Psy-War High Command had decided on a new game-plan,” Lim said in a statement.

He said Umno is out to create or magnify rifts and divisions between political parties and personalities in PH, and distort them into racial or religious conflicts.

“All PH leaders must be forewarned of this new cyberwarfare tactics of the Umno cybertroopers so that they will not fall victim to such diabolical politics,” added the MP for Iskandar Puteri.