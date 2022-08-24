Umno’s silence over pow-wow fuels speculation

PETALING JAYA: Umno leaders and division heads remained tight-lipped over what transpired during an emergency meeting attended by them on Monday.

This has puzzled Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research senior fellow Prof Madya Dr Azmi Hassan, who said: “It is very unusual for Umno leaders not to say anything or reveal what they discussed”.

The meeting with division leaders held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur was attended by party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other top Umno heavyweights.

Azmi noted that usually after a meeting, the party president would release a statement, or some top leaders would inform the press about what was discussed before leaving the premises.

“The most likely scenario is that division leaders would have talked about holding the 15th general election (GE15) as early as possible. The meeting would be a clear signal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that Umno wants early polls. It would also signal the division leaders’ support in the party president’s call for early polls.”

He said it is strange that Umno has not revealed the number of division leaders who attended the meeting despite the varying figures being bandied about – from 79 to 150 leaders allegedly at the meeting.

Azmi added that if the number of attendees was below 100, then it would mean many were not too keen on early polls and preferred to leave it to the prime minister to decide on the timing for GE15. There is a possibility of disagreement among them on the timing of GE15.

Malaysian Council of Professors senior Fellow Dr Jeniri Amir felt the Umno meeting was a show of support by division leaders for Ahmad Zahid’s call for elections to be held as soon as possible.

He said Ismail Sabri cannot ignore the division leaders as they are the backbone of the party and its election machinery.

“The message to the prime minister is very clear. Umno grassroots want an early GE15, which he cannot reject just by relying on the support of some leaders who want it to be held later.

“It is important for Ismail Sabri to listen to the sentiments on the ground. There is strong support for Barisan Nasional at the moment because the Opposition is at loggerheads with one another.”

He said it is likely Umno leaders want to take advantage of the Opposition being in disarray, and they do not want to give it a chance to regroup.

“Ismail Sabri cannot use the excuse that inflation and the cost of living are very high at the moment because they could get even higher next year.

“What is surprising is the silence from Umno leaders about the discussions at the emergency meeting.”

He added that Ahmad Zahid should release a statement about what was discussed and the number of division leaders who attended the meeting.

He noted that if there were less than 100 attendees at the meeting, it does not look good for the party president.

Jeniri concurred with Azmi that the meeting was called at the last moment and division leaders may not have been able to attend. By releasing a statement, Ahmad Zahid could show he has the support of the grassroots.

“The silence from the top leaders would only result in rumours being spread about the discussions, and this could hurt the party,” he said.