Umno sacks KJ and Noh, suspends Hishammuddin for six years

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno announced the sacking of Tan Sri Noh Omar and Khairy Jamaluddin and the suspension of Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein for six years.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Noh, who is a Supreme Council member, and Khairy, the former Umno Youth chief, were sacked for offences committed during the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

Also sacked were five members from the Pasir Gudang Umno Division, nine from the Putrajaya Umno Division, two from the Tanjung Karang Umno Division and 26 from Pahang Umno.

“Among their offences were standing as Independent candidates, being candidates of parties other than Barisan Nasional (BN) and helping Opposition parties during GE15,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin, the Sembrong Umno Division chief, was suspended along with Umno Youth vice-chief Shahril Sufian Hamdan, Tebrau Umno Division chief Datuk Maulizan Bujang and Jempol Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin has been appointed as the new Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, replacing former Johor menteri besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad.

Regarding the Umno annual branch and divisional meetings involving the election of positions, Ahmad said the date for the conference was decided at yesterday’s meeting.

He said the annual branch meeting and elections for the branch committees as well as their respective wanita, youth and puteri wings would be held from Feb 1 to Feb 26.

“The delegates’ meeting and elections for committee members of the Wanita Umno, Youth and Puteri wings at the divisional level as well as elections for the central level Wanita EXCO, Youth EXCO and Puteri EXCO would be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 11.

“The delegates’ meeting and elections for the Umno division committees as well as the election for the Umno Supreme Council members will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 18,” he said.

Ahmad also announced that Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad had been appointed as chairman of the 2023 Umno Election Committee while Datuk Mustapha Yaakub was named as the secretary.

He said the registration for candidates at the division and central levels would open on Feb 13 and close at 5 pm on Feb 26, adding that further details on the matter would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Khairy tweeted: “Tonight I was fired by the party I love, to which I gave my loyalty. Unbowed, unbent, unbroken”. - Bernama