KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) today hit out at Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa over his allegation that Warisan was behind the influx of illegal immigrant into Sabah.

Warisan secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua said Umno had no right to comment on the matter as the party had failed to resolve the issue when it ruled the state.

“Frankly, to me, the previous government has no right to talk about the illegal immigrant issue as they had failed to solve it when they were in power.

“Umno system is the one that has ruined Sabah,” he said in a statement today.

He said that in a response to a statement by Annuar who alleged that Warisan was responsible to the illegal immigrant issue in the state.

“Annuar should be ashamed of himself because as a senior leader, he could have done better. Don’t assume Sabahans are stupid,” Loretto added.

Elaborating further, he said Warisan was currently in the middle of resolving the issue which had caused so many problems to the locals. — Bernama