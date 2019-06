PETALING JAYA: In a rare show of support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) has called on all quarters to stop pressuring the prime minister into fixing a date for his transition of power.

The Umno secretary-general said Mahathir should be allowed to carry on his duties as the premier without being interrupted, adding that he sympathised with what the elder statesman was going through.

“I pity the PM. Every day he is being bombarded by calls for him to name a date for his resignation,” he posted on his Twitter account late last night.

“You don’t do this to a serving prime minister. You are making the PM ineffective and becoming a lame duck PM. Come on, let’s move on.

“Even us in the opposition, we want the PM to carry on for the sake of our country.”

Annuar said whether the transition of prime ministership to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would take place in two or three years was insignificant at the moment, and that all of these questions would be answered soon.

Pakatan Harapan had previously agreed that Mahathir would helm the federal administration for not more than two years, before the baton would be handed over to Anwar.

However, on Sunday, Mahathir said he would not stay on beyond three years, raising concerns that he would not stick to the agreement.

Anwar had said this was merely a conjecture at the moment, while Mahathir later responded by saying he had never mentioned three years, but simply that he wanted to do some corrective works.