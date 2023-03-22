Umno supreme council holds first meeting after party elections

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno supreme council (MT) for 2023-2026 has convened its first meeting at Menara Dato’ Onn, World Trade Centre, here today.

Among those seen entering the meeting venue was Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who arrived at about 1.30 pm.

Also spotted were MT members Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin, Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and Isham Jalil.

Mohd Sharkar said that at the meeting, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was expected to set out the new direction for the party and discuss several topics which needed focus, especially the six state elections due this year.

“Second, the president might appoint additional supreme council members and the like,” he told reporters, adding that it was also an occasion for the new and old MT members to get to know each other better.

Mohd Sharkar said there are four new members in MT - Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman, Datuk Shahaniza Shamsuddi, Mohd Rafi Alli Hassan and Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh.

Last Saturday, Pahang Umno chief Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Johor Umno chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Federal Territory Umno chief Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani were elected the vice-presidents for 2023-2026.

Among others elected as MT members are Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Sabah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin. - Bernama