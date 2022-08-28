Umno supreme council meeting discussed efforts to strengthen party for GE15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno supreme council meeting last night discussed efforts to strengthen the party to face the 15th General Election (GE15).

Supreme council member Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin shared the matter with reporters at the end of the three-hour meeting that began at 8.30 pm.

“The meeting did not discuss unimportant matters...we focused on strengthening the party. With a strong party, we will win,” he said.

The meeting was chaired by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and was attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his capacity as Umno vice-president and two other vice-presidents, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin along with other supreme council members.

Bung Moktar added that the meeting did not touch on the date of elections and stressed that it was the prerogative of the prime minister.

Mohamed Khaled only replied ‘solidarity’ when asked about the meeting’s agenda.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan posted on Facebook yesterday that there was no media statement released after the meeting last night, but one could possibly be issued today.

He said news related to Umno had received a lot of attention today following the Umno president’s special briefing that was held this afternoon at the Dewan Merdeka.

“The meeting went well, started at 9 pm and ended around 11.15 pm,” he posted. - Bernama