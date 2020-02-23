Umno Supreme Council meets amidst speculation

PETALING JAYA: The Umno Supreme Council has begun discussions on the party’s stand and role in a probable future federal government should there be a political realignment of leaders and factions in the Pakatan Harapan coalition today.

The special meeting was called by party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. However its supreme councillors are keeping mum on the meeting’s agenda.

“I don’t know the agenda,” party vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said as he headed to the meeting.

The 25 supreme councilors had been at a retreat with party ally PAS in Janda Baik. The Muafakat Nasional retreat began on Saturday and was attended by the top brass of both parties.