Umno Supreme council member predicts PN’s fall after GE15

PETALING JAYA: An Umno supreme council member has predicted that Perikatan Nasional (PN) breaking up after the 15th General Elections as they would face many hurdles afterwards.

According to a report by FMT, Umno Supreme council member Isham Jalil said there are many party hoppers in PN from multiple parties.

“There are many in PN who are party hoppers, from Umno, from Pakatan Harapan, so they will face problems (because) they can only rely on PAS,” he said during an interview with FMT.

Not only that, PAS had endured multiple losses in votes during the Melaka and Johor state elections while with PN which will lead to PAS leaving PN’s partner, Bersatu due to losing in the 15th General Elections (GE15) leading to the possibility of Bersatu breaking up if they lose this round of elections.

“If Bersatu loses many seats this time around, PAS will see that they are tainted because of their association with those who have betrayed (the people’s mandate), and end that alliance,” he added.

“I’m not looking down on them (Bersatu), but based on the current trend, I don’t think the people will support party hoppers.”

However, Isham mentioned that after Bersatu’s dissolution, there will be a place in Umno for former Bersatu members adding that they are free to join PAS if they deem Umno unsuitable to them.

“Perhaps they will realise that they must dissolve their party to return and if they do not like Umno, they can join PAS,” he said.