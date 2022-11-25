Umno Supreme Council members were free to air views in Wednesday’s meeting: Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had given ample opportunities for the party Supreme Council members to air their views in Wednesday’s meeting, secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

As such, he said it was rather unreasonable for some Supreme Council members to make claims on social media based on false quotes or made out of context during the meeting as this was a violation of (meeting) etiquette.

He said the four-hour meeting which ended at 1 am went on calmly with several newly appointed members taking their oath of secrecy.

“A total of 31 members spoke... the media statement that I issued (on Wednesday) had also been read and agreed upon by all members,” he said in a Twitter post.

Ahmad said the newly appointed members were Wangsa Maju division chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shafei Abdullah as a Supreme Council member, Gombak division chief Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin as Selangor Umno chief and former Sungai Tiang assemblyman Datuk Suraya Yaacob as Kedah Umno deputy chairman.

In the statement issued on Wednesday, Ahmad said that Umno supports the idea of being part of a Unity Government, as proposed by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, but one that is not led by Perikatan Nasional (PN),

The Supreme Council had also agreed for all of its party representatives who won parliamentary seats in the just concluded 15th general election (GE15) to comply with and accept any form of a Unity Government or any other forms of a government that has been proposed by His Majesty, Ahmad said in the statement.

It also strengthened support for Ahmad Zahid to remain as BN chairman and unanimously backed him as Umno president. - Bernama