Umno ties with Bersatu likely to spark hot debate

PETALING JAYA: Continuing the alliance with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will be a point of contention when Umno holds its annual general assembly this weekend.

A vast majority of the party’s 191 divisions have made it clear that they no longer want to have anything to do with Bersatu, but party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has yet to openly address the issue.

Although still much smaller, Bersatu is seen as a direct threat to Umno’s influence. Both parties are strictly Malay-Muslim, and many senior members of Bersatu were Umno stalwarts, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being one of them.

The first Bersatu chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, was the longest serving Umno president before he left the party. Mahathir has since left Bersatu to form his own party.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Dr Azmi Hassan expects the alliance with Bersatu to be hotly debated at the general assembly.

“Nearly two-thirds of all Umno division leaders have already made it clear that they will not work with Bersatu,” he told theSun.

“It will be very difficult for the top leadership to go against the wishes of the divisions.”

He noted that there are still some within the party who are prepared to continue working with Bersatu and it is up to Ahmad Zahid to convince the majority that it is in their interest to keep the alliance.

Azmi said a major issue that will stand in the way of continued cooperation is the allocation of seats for the 15th general election (GE15).

Umno contested 88 seats under the Barisan Nasional (BN) banner in the GE14 but won only 54. Even as the party was still licking its wounds, 15 of its MPs crossed the floor to join Bersatu, leaving it in its weakest position ever.

Azmi said Umno would want to be allocated not only those 15 seats it lost in the defection, but also those in which it had traditionally fielded candidates.

One of them would be Pagoh, the seat held by Muhyiddin from his days in Umno.

However, Ahmad Zahid has remained silent on the issue, apart from touching on it in an “ambiguous manner” at the party’s supreme council meetings, Azmi noted.

The fact that some party leaders have even raised the possibility of working with PKR, another Umno breakaway, based on the reasoning that it would be more flexible, only underscores the deep resentment for Bersatu.

Umno members have expressed unwillingness to work with Pakatan Harapan (PH) if DAP continues to be a part of the coalition, but are more open to ties with PKR.

Both PKR and DAP are part of PH, which also includes Parti Amanah Negara. Bersatu was originally also in PH but left in March last year to form a new government under the Perikatan Nasional banner.

Political analyst Dr Barjoyai Bardai said Ahmad Zahid is most likely trying to find a middle ground between the contending sides in Umno.

“If he fails to get both sides to come to some sort of agreement, some members may call for his resignation,” Barjoyai said.

“There may even be attempts to oust him.”

He pointed out that it would be “very difficult” for Umno leaders to work with their counterparts in Bersatu if the divisions refuse to cooperate.

“The PKR bait is to show Bersatu that they (Umno) have other options,” he said.

“This is so that Umno not only gets more seats and Cabinet positions, but the premiership as well.”

However, Barjoyai said it is still unclear how successful the “scare tactic” by the Umno division leaders would be in getting the president and senior party leaders to make a stronger stand against Bersatu.