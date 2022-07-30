Umno to abide by RoS’ requirements on party constitutional amendment: Ahmad Maslan

PONTIAN: Umno is ready to abide by the requirements set by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) regarding the minor amendments on the party’s constitution that were approved yesterday.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix) said Umno’s Supreme Council will meet on Aug 4 to discuss the RoS’ decision besides also confirming the date of the party’s annual general meeting.

He said only a few amendments were made by the RoS, namely that party elections at all levels be held no more than six months after the general election (GE) is held.

“Many things have been maintained in the approved amendment, in line with Umno’s wishes. One election per term has been set....Another thing that has been maintained is that elections are held after the GE for branches, divisions, youth and puteri (wings).

“Also maintained is that party elections are held once every three years. However, the Supreme Council can postpone them not more than six months after GE is held,” he told reporters after the Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) 2021 excellence awards ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Arab An-Nur di Benut here today.

Yesterday, Ahmad was reported to have said that the RoS had approved the application on Umno’s constitutional amendment with slight changes.

The Pontian MP also said that the Aug 4 meeting will set new dates for party branch elections which were originally fixed for September.

“It (the MT meeting) will also touch on the division annual meetings and the Umno assembly which should have taken place in November and December. We will reset the dates and decide that there will be no branch, division and MT elections. This means the (party) elections will be held after the GE.

“There is no necessity to hold party elections in the near future, so that we can focus more on the GE. Current (party) positions will remain until the GE, this is to stabilise the party in facing the polls. - Bernama