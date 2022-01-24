Umno to contest 42 of 56 Johor seats

PETALING JAYA: Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today said that Umno wants to have at least 42 seats in the upcoming election, Malaysiakini reports.

“This is only on Umno’s side. We are aiming at contesting 42 out of the total 56 Johor state seats,“ he said, as reported by Berita Harian.

Mohamad said this when he was asked to comment on Umno’s plan for the state election, following the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly yesterday.

In the 2018 Johor state election, which ran concurrently with the 14th general election, Umno contested 35 state seats, while BN component parties took the remaining 21: MCA (15), MIC (4), and Gerakan (2).

Of the seats contested, Umno won 17, which later dropped to 14 due to defections. MIC won two of the seats it contested, while MCA and Gerakan lost all.