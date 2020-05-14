Umno to contest in Chini by-election

PEKAN: Pahang Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail today confirmed that Umno will field a candidate in the Chini state by-election.

Wan Rosdy, who is Pahang Menteri Besar, said PAS had no problem staying out of the by-election this time although it lost to Umno in the 14th general election (GE14).

“We have no problem deciding which party will contest because we have reached an understanding that the seat traditionally belongs to Umno. In GE14 we also won the seat with a comfortable majority,” he told reporters here.

Wan Rosdy was speaking to reporters after a ceremony on the drawing of lots for the Rancangan Berkelompok Bukit Udang, Mukim Penyor at Dewan Kampung Mambang, which was also attended by Pekan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Umno and PAS have been working together under the Muafakat Nasional since the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election in January 2019 and the cooperation has continued into several other by-elections.

Meanwhile, Najib, who is Pekan Umno chief, said the party had roughly identified several names as Umno’s potential candidate.

“We need to study the matter because it involves the commuity here, grassroots and local leaders. We do not know the candidate yet but the important thing is the process (of selecting candidate) is ongoing and we will discuss with the Menteri Besar,“ said the former prime minister.

Asked on social media rumours that his son Datuk Mohd Nizar, who is Pekan Umno Youth chief, would be contesting, Najib said the people should not speculate on the matter.

The Chini seat fell vacant after its representative Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, died of a heart attack in Kuala Lumpur on May 6.

In GE14, Abu Bakar won the seat with a 4,622-vote majority, polling 10,027 votes to beat PAS’ Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim, who obtained 5,405 votes, and PKR’s Mohamad Razali Ithnain, who got 1,065 votes. - Bernama