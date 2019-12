KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will give priority to its loyal Umno Youth members to stand as candidates in the 15th general election (GE15).

Party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said social media activists who have taken advantage of the communication medium will also be considered.

“We will focus on loyal youth only. Even if a member is good, if he is disloyal he cannot be a candidate,” Ahmad Zahid told reporters after the Umno Youth lunch at Putra World Trade Center (PWTC) today.

The lunch was held in conjunction with the 2019 Umno general assembly.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid in his speech said he believes it is time for young leaders who are loyal to the party to come forward.

“I will evaluate these youth activists and give priority to those who are loyal to the party and not shaken despite the storms from inside or outside.

“I believe this is why we should highlight them and those of us who are social media activists will also be taken into consideration,” he said.

The president said Umno also intended to reach out to students in higher learning institutions across Malaysia.

“I also hope those who are in secondary school are also approached. This is because the general elections must be held by 2023 or even by 2021.

“We hope that Umno Youth will work together to attract them not only to be with us but also as strong machinery and supporters of the Barisan Nasional candidates,” he said.

GE15 is set to see those aged 18 and above being allowed to vote following amendments to the Federal Constitution.