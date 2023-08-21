Umno to gather state polls post-mortem findings

BANGI: Umno will be gathering all findings of post-mortems which are being carried out to identify the weaknesses which contributed to the losses of seats contested by the party in the recent state elections in six states on Aug 12.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pix) said currently, post-mortems are being conducted at the party’s state and wing levels.

“I believe each state and wing are carrying out the study before we gather them (findings),” he told reporters after opening the maiden edition of Premier Madani Debate 2023 at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

Umno which represents Barisan Nasional (BN) only won 19 state assembly seats out of 108 seats contested in the state election the six states. BN won 14 seats in Negeri Sembilan, two each in Selangor and Penang, one in Kelantan and failed to win any seats in Kedah and Terengganu.

Last week, Mohamed Khaled, who is the Minister of Higher Education, was reported to have said that Umno will hold a post-mortem to find the party’s weaknesses, while explaining that there are many factors that may influence the outcome of the state polls. -Bernama