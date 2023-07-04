Umno to plead with King to consider granting Najib royal pardon

PETALING JAYA: Umno has submitted an appeal to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for His Majesty’s consideration in granting a full royal pardon to former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) said the party will submit the appeal to His Majesty for his consideration in granting full royal pardon to Najib under Article 42(1) of the Federal Constitution.

The Umno Supreme Council has unanimously agreed upon the matter after much deliberation during their monthly meeting held today, said Asyraf in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“The Supreme Council has unanimously agreed to request for an audience with His Majesty, Yang di-Pertuan Agong to present this appeal together with a memorandum signed by the party’s leadership from 191 divisions including Umno Wanita together with the Youth and Puteri wings,” he said.

The Umno Supreme Council had also discussed the Federal Court’s decision that dismissed Najib’s application to review his conviction for the misappropriation of the SRC International funds.

“The Supreme Council has taken note the disappointment and worry expressed by Umno members at the grassroots level, with the decision, which was viewed as unfair to them.

“This was in line with the statement by Sabah and Sarawak Chief Judge Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli who presided over a panel of five Federal Court judges had also stated that Najib was denied a fair trial and should have been acquitted and freed,” he added.

It was reported that Abdul Rahman had expressed that there was a miscarriage of justice that Najib was deprived of a fair trial.

Despite being charged with serious offences, the chief judge stated that an accused person still deserved legal representation to guarantee a fair hearing or appeal process.