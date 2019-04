KUALA LUMPUR: Umno today announced that the party will not take part in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election on May 11.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the party would not field any candidate because it had never contested in the seat before and it was represented by Sabah Barisan Nasional component party.

“We have decided that the party will not contest the seat,“ he told reporters after chairing the Umno supreme council meeting here at Menara Dato Onn in Putra World Trade Centre today.

On another matter, Hasan said that the Umno general assembly this year would be held from Nov 13-16 adding that they would need an extra day to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

“We need an extra day to hold an EGM to amend the party’s constitution as we are no longer the ruling government,“ he said.

He said the amendments would give full autonomy to the Sabah state chapter and to ease the party’s new member registrations.

He added that after an assessment made by the by party headquarters, Umno members have now been reduced to three million from 3.6 million members.

“We have done a screening and found that some members have passed away while others have jumped to other parties.

“Those with doubtful membership status would be decided at the division level,“ he said.

Hasan said that Umno will hold its 73rd anniversary celebration on a moderate scale at the headquarters.

“We will have a supreme council meeting followed by breaking of fast and terawih prayers,“ he said.