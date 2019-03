KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will proceed with its plan to sue the 30 members of Parliament and state assemblymen who have crossed over to other parties.

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the party had already engaged the services of a “renowned” law firm to file the suit.

He was responding to reports that the party was planning to drop the idea of suing those who had left to join Pakatan Harapan.

“Those reports are not true. The top party leadership has already agreed to summon them and a lawyer is handling the case,“ he said.

Annuar told reporters at the Parliament lobby that he would send a full list of those the party wanted to sue to the lawyer tomorrow.

It is understood that Umno is demanding a refund of the costs of underwriting these members’ election campaign and for them to vacate their seats.

Among those who left Umno, 20 are from Sabah. The rest are from Kedah, Perak and Johor.

Most recently, Sabah Umno chief Hajiji Noor crossed over to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia with fellow party members Azizah Mohd Dun, Masidi Manjun, Ronald Kiandee, Abdul Rahim Bakri, Zakaria Edris, Abdul Ghani Yassin and John Ambrose.

Among the Sabah Umno assemblymen who have also left the party are Musbah Jamli (Tempasuk), Japlin Akin (Usukan), Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar (Kawang), Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif (Membakut), Isnin Aliasnih (Klias), Matbali Musbah (Lumadan), Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan (Apas).