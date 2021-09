GEORGE TOWN: An Umno veteran has suggested that the federal government set up the National Political Principles Council (MKPN) that will be responsible for formulating the principles of political realism as a guide for all politicians.

Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff said the principles of politics could provide politicians as well as political parties in the country with the dos and don’ts of politics so as not to touch on sensitive issues to gain popularity.

He said the principles must also uphold the country’s aspirations and aimed at maintaining racial harmony in the country based on the Federal Constitution, the spirit and principles of the Rukun Negara and social contract.

“The council should be chaired by a statesman and highly respected figure while its members to comprise representatives of political parties as well as academicians,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yussof, who is the Tokoh Kemerdekaan Malaysia 2011 award recipient said he was confident that through the establishment of the principles of politics, those involved in politics especially young political members would pave the way for a clean and healthy political climate.- Bernama