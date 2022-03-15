Umno veteran Shahrir says ‘ashamed’ over Hasni-MB issue

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad said he had been left embarrassed that despite a landslide election victory, Datuk Hasni Mohammad would not be nominated as mentri besar.

In a late night post on Facebook, the former Johor Baru MP said Barisan Nasional (BN) had no problems securing a big win during the Johor elections on Saturday, but the coalition seems to be facing some obstacles in having their nominee for mentri besar sworn in.

“I laughed at Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan in the run-up to the Johor elections over their inability to name a prospective mentri besar candidate.

“Umno was certain that Datuk Hasni Mohammad would be the mentri besar.

“But it wasn’t strong enough it seems and Johor Umno can’t do anything about it. It’s embarrassing,” he wrote on his Facebook.

Shahrir also said Hasni’s statement yesterday, where he called for a young person to lead the state, indirectly shows that another had been named to succeed him.

He added that he is now “ashamed” to attend the Umno general assembly this weekend.

It was reported that Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, a grandson of Umno’s founder, was being touted as the next mentri besar, following Hasni’s call for a young person to lead Johor.

Onn Hafiz, 43, is the grandson of Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar.