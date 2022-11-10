Umno VP: Umno set to clash with PAS in 27 seats

PETALING JAYA: PAS has failed to meet the conditions outlined by Umno for both parties to work together in the upcoming general election, according to Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“The cooperation between Umno and PAS will automatically fail when PAS fails to accept the three conditions set by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,“ he said.

“If there is no cooperation with PAS, then both parties will compete (in 27 seats),“ Khalid was quoted as saying by Astro Awani during the Umno supreme council meeting yesterday.

On Oct 2, Zahid outlined three conditions that PAS must meet if it wants to continue working with Umno.

The conditions were for PAS to sever political ties with Bersatu, exit the Perikatan Nasional coalition and publicly announce that it has mufaraqah (leave a congregation) from Bersatu and PN.