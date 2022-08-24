Umno will back Najib for other court hearings

PETALING JAYA: Umno said today that the party will continue to back former president Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in other court hearings, despite the latter failing his final bid to appeal the guilty conviction in the SRC International case.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party is disappointed that Najib was not given a fair trial at the Federal Court yesterday.

“Umno feels very aggrieved that the process and space for the former prime minister to defend himself, especially the efforts to present new evidence and the delay to prepare his new defence team, have been denied.

“For Umno, the Federal Court’s decision yesterday cannot erase the great service of Najib as a prime minister who brought Malaysia up as a beacon of success and put Malaysia on the stage before being overshadowed by the failure of two governments after the 14th general election,” he said.

The Bagan Datuk MP called on all Umno members to be calm and instead be determined to correct all flaws in the system to guarantee justice as its agenda.

Najib was sent to Kajang Prison after the Federal Court quashed his appeal and upheld his sentence in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.