Umno will continue to support Muhyiddin govt: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said today his party will continue to support the coalition led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin although it has chosen not to join forces with Perikatan Nasional (PN).

He added MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN) will also continue to support the Perikatan Nasional federal government.

Ahmad Zahid said Umno and BN MPs and assemblymen will back PN in a move to form the federal government and several state governments.

He said Umno has chosen not to participate in the forming of the PN coalition but to focus on strengthening the Umno-led Muafakat Nasional (MN) with PAS.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Muhyiddin had indicated to several BN MPs on Wednesday of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s desire to join forces with MN.