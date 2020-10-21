UMNO will hold a political ceasefire - Zahid Hamidi

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO will hold a political ceasefire as a show of support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government in its effort to focus on helping the people, as the country is faced with the Covid-19 pandemic and an economic downturn.

Its president, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said all party leaders holding cabinet posts have been instructed to focus fully on efforts to take care of the people’s welfare and ease their burden following the economic impact of the pandemic.

“The cooperation of all parties in PN should be strengthened to ensure political stability at a time when the country is facing the threat of Covid-19 and economic uncertainty,“ he said in a statement today. — Bernama