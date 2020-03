KUALA LUMPUR: Umno is committed to continue supporting and defending the new government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin until the 15th General Election (GE15).

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) in a statement said the commitment was arrived at the Umno Supreme Council meeting yesterday, based on how far the aspirations of the people are looked after as well as ensuring political and economic stability.

“The new government should fulfill its responsibility by bringing prosperity to all citizens, regardless of race, religion, ethnicity and social standing and not repeating the mistakes of the previous Pakatan Harapan (PH) government in dealing with issues affecting the sensitivities of race relations in the country,“ he added.

“The new governments should also urgently address the current economic slowdown, including implementing an effective action plan to face global economic challenges and the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak,” he said today.

He said Umno’s support for Muhyiddin that led to the formation of the new government on March 1 was merely a moral responsibility to save the country and the people from the political crisis, following the dissolution of the PH government with the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said Umno would continue to play a proactive role as a check and balance agent of the new government to ensure the people’s voice and aspirations were fully defended.

“Umno will also continue the main agenda of strengthening Muafakat Nasional with PAS and strengthen Barisan Nasional along with MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PRBS),” he said.

Meanwhile, Zahid said some urgent measures should also be taken by the new Cabinet, including the setting up of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to investigate allegations of PH misconduct and misappropriation against the Barisan Nasional government and the previous Hajj Management.

In addition, he said, re-evaluating decisions to sell the country’s strategic assets and public interest agencies including the Tabung Haji, Khazanah Nasional, the Armed Forces Fund Board and all government-linked companies (GLCs).

“In keeping with the principles of the Rule of Law, Umno is calling for the trial of misappropriation cases that have been halted by the PH government to be reopened, this includes the undersea tunnel corruption scandal and three highways involving DAP leaders worth RM6.3 billion.

“Investigations and prosecution must also be hastened on those linked to the heartbreaking murder case involving firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim,“ he said.

He said the PH government’s plan to set up a Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission that deliberately wanted to obstruct and restrain the duties and responsibilities of the Royal Malaysian Police should be abolished.

“In addition, freeze the decision to terminate the services of contract staff in the civil service and the policy to reduce public servants.

“Also to review policies to ensure the welfare of civil servants are looked after,” he said. — Bernama